Est. completion:July 2022! The Lincoln is sure to impress & offers something for everyone. This modern farmhouse combines style & function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining & growth. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface countertops & a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite w/ custom tile shower & walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm & access from 3 car garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Finished lower level offers a grand rec room along with additional bed/bathroom & ample storage. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the covered deck, while overlooking a small pond! Desireable location across from Nordic Ridge Splash Pad, Park & Green Space! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $569,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Columbia County Humane Society is a temporary home to many local animals in search of permanent families.
Sauk County supervisors vote to open all county highways to ATV, UTV riders.
A 42-year-old Wisconsin Dells woman is one of two who died in separate traffic crashes in Adams County on July 16.
The officer who inspected the toilet reported there had probably been more drugs in the house but that the suspects had destroyed them.
Adam L. Purdy, 32, of Bowling Green, Ohio, faces a maximum prison sentence of more than 31 years and up to 22 years of extended supervision.
A 59-year-old man died following a single vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:43 a.m. on Highway G, approaching Highway CP.
UPDATE: Family identifies 8-year-old girl who died following drowning accident at Powers Lake Tuesday night
POWERS LAKE —The family of an 8-year-old girl who died in a drowning accident Tuesday night dreamed of one day pursuing a career in fashion design.
Stephanie Morter and Jeff Fitzwilliams' Dells Athletic Club has created a tightknit community in just two and a half years, one they hope to expand at their new 5,000-square-foot gym.
Police said that Wanda Palmer was "attacked, hacked, and left for dead."
Steve Uphoff, owner of the historic Dawn Manor house in Lake Delton, has stored the original components of the house while he seeks a Dells area location to rebuild it.