4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $575,000

Host pool parties & entertain in this private secluded 4BR/4.5BA Scenic Heights executive 2 story. Cook’s kitchen, breakfast bar, informal & formal dining, family rm w/ brick gas FP, built-ins, wet bar, stunning bright great rm, office/den/nursery. Grill on the deck & relax in the screen porch. Main floor Owner’s suite w/ h&h closets, heated floor spa tub bath, double vanity, walk-in shower. Grand staircase leads to 3 huge BR up, one w/ ensuite tub/shower BA, main hall BA w/ dbl vanity & tub/shower. Retreat & play in the LL rec room w/ LVP flooring, pool table, storage & ¾ BA. Unfinished space & access to 3 car gar. Oversized mudrm, saltwater inground pool. Prestigious Kings Lynn dead-end road location, freshly painted & new carpet (per seller). Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks.