 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $575,000

Host pool parties & entertain in this private secluded 4BR/4.5BA Scenic Heights executive 2 story. Cook’s kitchen, breakfast bar, informal & formal dining, family rm w/ brick gas FP, built-ins, wet bar, stunning bright great rm, office/den/nursery. Grill on the deck & relax in the screen porch. Main floor Owner’s suite w/ h&h closets, heated floor spa tub bath, double vanity, walk-in shower. Grand staircase leads to 3 huge BR up, one w/ ensuite tub/shower BA, main hall BA w/ dbl vanity & tub/shower. Retreat & play in the LL rec room w/ LVP flooring, pool table, storage & ¾ BA. Unfinished space & access to 3 car gar. Oversized mudrm, saltwater inground pool. Prestigious Kings Lynn dead-end road location, freshly painted & new carpet (per seller). Convenient to shopping, restaurants, parks.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

Mauston man charged with 4th OWI

A Mauston man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after allegedly falling asleep while drunk in a parked vehicle on the si…

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

Lake Delton Police Chief placed on leave

The Village of Lake Delton has placed Director of Public Safety Daniel Hardman on paid administrative leave while it investigates allegations of discrimination and abuses of power in regards to Dells-Delton EMS employees.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News