Showings start 6-18-2022 WELCOME HOME TO NORDIC RIDGE IN STOUGHTON! This home will be complete in July 2022. Your new home is part of a new community in Stoughton with Nordic Ridge Park in the center of it all, complete with a splash pad and picnic shelter and lots of room for your family and friends to enjoy for hours. Enjoy a morning cup of coffee on your maintenance free deck or take a walk in this quiet neighborhood in small town USA! This home offers an open floor plan. The kitchen in spacious and includes GRANITE countertops. The primary bedroom includes your private master bath and huge walk in closet, and WOW, it backs up to Nordic Ridge Park. The lower level is stubbed in for a future bathroom. Nordic Ridge offers easy accessibility to County Highways and shopping. Must See!!
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $575,000
