4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900

Est. completion:July 2022! The Lincoln is sure to impress & offers something for everyone. This modern farmhouse combines style & function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining & growth. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface countertops & a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite w/ custom tile shower & walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm & access from 3 car garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Finished lower level offers a grand rec room along with additional bed/bathroom & ample storage. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the covered deck, while overlooking a small pond! Desireable location across from Nordic Ridge Splash Pad, Park & Green Space! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary