 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $599,900

Est. completion:July 2022! The Lincoln is sure to impress & offers something for everyone. This modern farmhouse combines style & function! The generous living areas make for perfect entertaining & growth. The kitchen showcases beautiful solid surface countertops & a large island to gather around! Enjoy the large master BR suite w/ custom tile shower & walk-in closet. The back hall features a large laundry rm & access from 3 car garage directly into a spacious mudroom! Finished lower level offers a grand rec room along with additional bed/bathroom & ample storage. Enjoy a cup of coffee on the covered deck, while overlooking a small pond! Desireable location across from Nordic Ridge Splash Pad, Park & Green Space! Listing Agent is member of selling LLC. Final Plans/finishes may vary

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Del-Bar owners purchase Mr. Pancake in Lake Delton

Del-Bar owners purchase Mr. Pancake in Lake Delton

The owners of Del-Bar in Lake Delton, Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, are purchasing Mr. Pancake, a seasonal breakfast restaurant in Lake Delton, from owners Dianne Thompson and daughter Liz Knoop. Mr. Pancake will get a menu expansion and workers will be able to work at both restaurants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News