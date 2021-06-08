This home was taken down to the studs and got a total makeover! NEW: drywall, paint, electrical, plumbing, all plumbing and light fixtures, flooring, interior doors, garage doors, insulation, electrical panel, epoxy garage floor and basement floor, kitchen cabinets, all appliances, bath cabinets and plumbing, roof, exterior LP Smartside, outside entry to basement, windows, garage door opener, door and handle hardware, totally re-done bathrooms, closet fixtures...Is there something we missed? Lower taxes with the home in the Town of Pleasant Springs compared to nearby cities. Make your move on this home today! All updates listed are per seller. View More
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $649,800
