Exquisite 2 Story on Stoughton’s Southwest side! First floor primary bdrm ft. 2 large walk-in closets, luxury bathroom suite with tiled/glass shower, standalone soaking tub, and tiled floors! Kitchen ft. hand-scraped hickory floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, expansive kitchen island, and ample amount of custom cabinetry overlooking your great room! Beautiful Pottery Barn light fixtures. Dining area in kitchen and formal dining off kitchen area, give you plenty of space for entertaining your guests! You’ll see the natural light shine throughout! 2nd floor boasts spacious bedrooms 2, 3 and 4. Great ready for movies and game day to enjoy in the lower level and wet bar! Den/office also located in LL. Plenty of storage in mechanical room. Grab your basketball for some ho
4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. requested a restraining order against a Portage doctor attempting to open her own practice
A Mauston woman is facing charges of delivering fentanyl and bail jumping after two controlled buys in the town of Clearfield.
WAUPUN – The Waupun Christian Grade School will soon disappear, stirring memories of an institution that served the area for more than 60 years.
Baraboo School administrators and School Board have implemented policies over the past several years that have resulted in declining academic …
Aiden Klosky, Brett Hackbart combine for 40 points to help battle-tested Pumas upset Pardeeville and it's 2,000-point scorer Derek Lindert in regional quarterfinals
Langdon Mills Solar held an open house in Cambria Monday night to get information to citizens about project planned in eastern Columbia County…
The Beavers senior set a new single-game scoring record in their rout over McFarland. Meanwhile, Columbus and Pardeeville both pulled off upsets, and Waupun and Randolph each rolled to convincing wins.
A woman arrested for breaking into an occupied home while its residents slept was sentenced Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A man who fled from the Ho-Chunk casino after assaulting a man while armed in the parking lot was sentenced in the U.S. Western District of Wi…
JUNEAU – A 45-year-old Milwaukee man was placed on a $75,000 cash bond Friday for charges related to allegedly hitting and firing a gun at his…