4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $649,900

Exquisite 2 Story on Stoughton’s Southwest side! First floor primary bdrm ft. 2 large walk-in closets, luxury bathroom suite with tiled/glass shower, standalone soaking tub, and tiled floors! Kitchen ft. hand-scraped hickory floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, expansive kitchen island, and ample amount of custom cabinetry overlooking your great room! Beautiful Pottery Barn light fixtures. Dining area in kitchen and formal dining off kitchen area, give you plenty of space for entertaining your guests! You’ll see the natural light shine throughout! 2nd floor boasts spacious bedrooms 2, 3 and 4. Great ready for movies and game day to enjoy in the lower level and wet bar! Den/office also located in LL. Plenty of storage in mechanical room. Grab your basketball for some ho