4 Bedroom Home in Stoughton - $650,000

(Showings begin 3/4) VRP $650,000 - $675,000. 7 Acre Farmette in Stoughton! Situated near the Badfish Creek State Wildlife area, this 7 acre farmette in Stoughton is surrounded by lush, protected nature. The property features beautiful landscaping and several well-maintained outbuildings, including a shop, chicken coop, garden shed, 3 car garage, and more. Inside the 2-story Victorian architectural home you will find 4 spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors, original trim, and walk-in closets. Other home highlights include a sizable country kitchen and a serene reading nook surrounded by built-in bookcases. Enjoy the peaceful sounds of nature from the comfort of the 3 season porch, and take advantage of the Badfish Creek Wildlife area to go hiking, fishing, birdwatching, and more!

