4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,250,000

Majestic home on a gorgeous 5.5 acre lot with a pond. Have your own ice skating rink in your back yard. Newly built home with amazing attention to detail, impeccable style. Main floor offers an open living room with wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen with an island including sub zero, and wolf appliances. Try to find the secret door to the walk-in pantry. Screen porch is oversized with multiple entertainment areas overlooking the vast backyard. Separate entrance to office/ bar area for your own home business, exercise space, the options are limitless. Lower level roughed in for you to choose your own finishings, sauna, backup generator and security system included. Oversized 3 car garage to store cars, boats + toys, 1 additional garage space. Lot zoned for an additional outbuilding.