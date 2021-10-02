Majestic home on a gorgeous 5.5 acre lot with a pond. Have your own ice skating rink in your back yard. Newly built home with amazing attention to detail, impeccable style. Main floor offers an open living room with wood burning fireplace, gourmet kitchen with an island including sub zero, and wolf appliances. Try to find the secret door to the walk-in pantry. Screen porch is oversized with multiple entertainment areas overlooking the vast backyard. Separate entrance to office/ bar area for your own home business, exercise space, the options are limitless. Lower level roughed in for you to choose your own finishings, sauna, backup generator and security system included. Oversized 3 car garage to store cars, boats + toys, 1 additional garage space. Lot zoned for an additional outbuilding.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $1,250,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.
A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arreste…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A vocal member of the Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and chairman of the Beaver Dam Town Board has died.