4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $240,000

Showings start Saturday 28th. This lovely ranch home has so much to offer! 4 spacious bedrooms, an open floor plan, a large kitchen with breakfast bar and ample storage, new flooring, and a gorgeous updated bathroom. The home sits on a double sized lot which offers a huge yard or space to add an addition. The basement is stubbed for a second full bath and also has a rec room along with two egress bedrooms. This friendly neighborhood has sidewalks throughout and is within walking distance to the elementary school as well as local favorites like Buck n Honey's Restaurant and Prairie Athletic Club. Home Warranty Included!