4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $280,000

Charming Bungalow with open floor plan provides an abundance of bright & airy living space. Move right in & enjoy all the updates including Roof, Furnace, A/C, Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring, New Carpeting, SS Kitchen Appliances & Refinished Counters with Butcher Block. Large Pantry. Totally gutted & renovated New Bathroom. Basement finished in Knotty Pine giving a warm & cozy Family Room. Whole house freshly painted. Main Level Laundry room conveniently located. UpStairs 4th Bedroom & Office/Bonus Rm perfect for guests or at Home Office. Huge oversized 2 Car Garage equipped with well lit Workshop Area in the back for hobbies or home projects. Fenced Backyard for pets or family gatherings. Central Sun Prairie location within walking distance of shops, restaurants & so much more.