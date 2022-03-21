 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $339,900

Showings begin 3/17/22. APPLE OF YOUR EYE! Exciting 4 Bed, 3 Bath in the heart of where you want to be in Sun Prairie. Living Rm features gas fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout most of 1st flr. Big Kitchen with bay windows, solid surface countertops & pantry. Luxury Primary Bdrm w/ vaulted ceilings & ensuite. Another bedroom is very large (12x20) and could be used an office or rec space. Lower Level includes finished room currently used as a home gym. Attached extra long 2 car garage big enough for trucks or your boat. Well cared for fenced in backyard w/deck, mature trees, shed and garden patio. HVAC '21. Near Public Library, shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Interstate.

