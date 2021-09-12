4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $355,000

 Skip to main content
  • Updated
Location is Key! This 4 bed & 3.5 bath colonial is conveniently located in desirable Wyndham Hills. Theater, shopping, restaurants, etc. Nice sized lot with welcoming patio area off the walkout LL. Great yard for play or drinks w/friends. Come inside to the attractive kitchen with eat in dining or go formal in the dining room – currently used as an office- or make that extra space for the toys! Gas fireplace makes for a cozy living room overlooking the backyard. Upstairs holds the Master w/walk-in closet, 2 extra bedrooms & laundry (no lugging up from the basement). Guest bedroom & full bath in the LL plus a family room that flows right outside to the patio! This house just screams Home! UHP Home Warranty Included.

