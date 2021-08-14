THE SMART DECISION! This 2018 Prairie Craftsman is brimming in desirable upgrades. Open Concept Living/Dining boasts oversized granite island, Pinterest-worthy coffee staton, gas fireplace and recessed chase tubing for your TV. Primary Bedroom features walk-in closet and ensuite with double vanity sinks & walk-in shower. Smart Home upgrades include duo-floor thermostat, smart switches, video doorbell, and wired for Gigabit Fiber Optic Internet. Roof pitch is solar-panel optimized. Low maintenance yard w/ carriage style garage in round-about style open space in the back. Private Patio area with fire pit. Close to Tot Lot park, YMCA w/ daycare, Goddard Preschool/Daycare (coming soon), library, and SP's most popular shopping & restaurants. Sellers need only 1-2hr notice for showings!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $379,900
