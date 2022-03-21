4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $384,900

No showings until open house on March 20th. One owner home in the highly desirable Royal Oaks neighborhood of Sun Prairie. Home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, a large three-season porch and big backyard. The owner's suite is very spacious and features a large walk-in closet and private bath. The kitchen features solid-surface countertops and a tile backsplash. The gutters have a recently-installed leaf filter system. Located just steps from a neighborhood park, the home is within walking distance to elementary and middle schools and close to the new west-side high school and Prairie Lakes shopping.