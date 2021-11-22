4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $385,000

Located w/in minutes of downtown Sun Prairie, walking distance to parks & schools, & a large private yard makes this property a must see! This home has beautiful summer gardens and large rooms to provide plenty of space for entertaining. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath w/ a formal dining room, living room & family room provides tons of main level living space. Enjoy the character of this home along with many recent updates. New carpeting, refrigerator, kitchen/dining flooring in 2021. New roof, flooring in living/main floor, range hood in 2019. Large windows provide lots of natural sunlight. Mature trees will provide plenty of shade while relaxing in the large backyard or enjoy the view from the family room & the warmth of the wood burning fireplace.