4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $389,900
spotlight

Showings Begin 8/4 - WELCOME HOME! 4 Bed 2.5 Bath Prairie Craftsman in the heart of a coveted Sun Prairie neighborhood. Large 13x12 Flex room with glass french doors. Open Concept Living Space. Modern Kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops. Stunning Coffee Station with Designer Board in Dining area. Remote controlled gas fireplace in living space. Smart home technologies include video doorbell, smart light switches, and duo-floor thermostat. Spacious Primary Suite features double vanity sinks in bathroom & walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Private Patio area with fire pit. Carriage Style backside garage that leads to round-about style open space. Conveniently located close to Parks, Bike Paths, Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and Entertainment!

