4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $399,900

Newly remodeled. 4 bdr, 3 full bath, extra deep 2 car garage home on a quiet street. Kitchen- new LVP flooring, new quartz counter tops, new stainless appliances. New carpet and paint( including trim & doors) throughout. Living room and family room w/ fireplace. Main bed. w/ full bath. Big yard w/ lg. deck. Won't be around long! Call for a showing or check for open house listing.