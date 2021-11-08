 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $415,000

Beautifully maintained home in Sun Prairie at Cardinal Estates. Updated kitchen features solid surface counter tops, cherry cabinetry and stainless steal appliances. Solid hardwood floors through out the main level. An inviting sun room right off the kitchen and a fireplace to cozy up to in the living room. Main level laundry with extra storage. Upstairs there are 3 generous bedrooms and a primary suite. Finished lower level provides plenty of flex space and a private office room. Many home improvements include: gutter guards, downspouts, furnace and AC.

