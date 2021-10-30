4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $425,000

Built in '19, this beautiful 4 BR/2.5 BA Meadow Crossing home offers all the perks of newer construction but with established landscaping & a fully fenced yard! Main lvl feat. 9' ceilings & sunny open floor plan w/LVP floors. Flex room ideal for home office or playroom. LR w/cozy gas FP opens to dining & well-appointed kitchen w/quartz counters, island, tile backsplash, SS apps, walk-in pantry & gas range. Patio doors lead to fully-fenced backyard w/patio & playset. Convenient laundry/mud room right off of garage w/built-in bench perfect for staying organized. Upstairs you'll find all 4 beds, incl. owner's suite w/WIC & dual vanity ensuite. LL offers possibility for future full bath & addt'l finished space. Wonderful Sun Prairie neighborhood, walkable to parks, trails