4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $425,000

Status is Accepted Offer with Bump. Stunning Carriage Hill Estates home waiting to be enjoyed. Vaulted ceilings in main living space and throughout the home bring in loads of natural light. Expansive kitchen great for entertaining and all your culinary dreams. The biggest sunroom you've ever seen? It's possible! No shortage of space to spread out with bonus rooms, finished basement, and multiple living room options. Bedrooms are both generously sized and spaced apart. Main bedroom complete with walk in closet and ensuite bathroom with large soaking tub and separate shower. Outdoor patio perfect for relaxation or grilling out. Home backs up to a park with soccer fields, sand volleyball, a fishing pond, and tons of green space. Close to downtown Sun Prairie and shopping.