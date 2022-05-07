 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $435,000

Perfectly located close to a park and bike path, this charming 2-story Craftsman-style home is move-in ready: 5 years new & nicely maintained! Spacious living area with gas fireplace and open concept kitchen features large dining peninsula, stainless appliances, subway tile backsplash, and two-tone cabinetry. Crisp white trim, stained wood doors, and tasteful colors can be found throughout. A vaulted ceiling accents the primary bedroom as well. Newly finished lower level includes private bedroom/office, full bath, and large rec room with wet bar. You will feel right at home watching the sunset from the comfortable front porch. Close to Prairie Athletic Club and local schools, restaurants & shopping.

