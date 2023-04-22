Meticulously maintained and beautiful 4 bedroom ranch style house ready for you to call home. Located in the popular Meadow Crossing neighborhood minutes from everything that sought after Sun Prairie has to offer. Come home to enjoy an open concept, spacious kitchen and living room. Relax and unwind with the cozy fireplace. 3 large bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main floor provide space for everyone. Entertain family and friends on the deck that leads to a recently installed patio with tons of room to grill and chill. Recently completed landscaping and trees provide for a picturesque backyard that flows to a prairie field. Finished basement provides fantastic space with rec room, bedroom, full bath, workout room, den/office for work-from-home flexibility. Make this house yours today!