This lovely 4BR home is in the Meadow Crossing Neighborhood of Sun Prairie and is conveniently located close to schools, hiking trails and shopping. Light and bright, this property showcases its spaces beautifully with its neutral décor and open main level floor-plan. You will appreciate the benefit of a separate area on this level – ideal for an office, reading, relaxation or play. The upper level offers room for everyone’s needs with 4BR and 2BA. Open floorplan, granite countertops, main level laundry and extra storage space in the garage add to the appeal of this great home. Check this one out – you will not be disappointed!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $445,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Didion Milling was charged with federal crimes Thursday for knowingly engaging in years of safety violations that resulted in the killing of five workers in a dust explosion in 2017.
An autopsy found the 20-month-old girl had been beaten and had sustained multiple skull fractures.
Clean-up of crash resulting in an ethanol spill continues into the late afternoon hours near Beaver Dam.
Dragon's Den Lounge prepares to open on South Spring Street in Beaver Dam.
A sobriety facility focusing on helping former alcoholics and people who struggled with addiction get job training and education is slated to open on July 1 in Mauston. Two Florida residents and a Mauston resident who has been sober for ten years are opening the facility.
A 2-year-old child died in a farm machinery accident Sunday in Monroe County, authorities reported.
Fire departments across Juneau County dealt with three fires on Monday, May 9, including one that began around 2:20 p.m. near Necedah on Highway 80 that blocked traffic in both directions on an 11-block span. Traffic lanes reopened around 4 p.m.
Wanted sex offender arrested in Wisconsin after fleeing police with children in car, authorities say
A man who was wanted in two other states led police on a chase through three Wisconsin counties while he had a child and an infant in the car, authorities said.
A GoFundMe page for a Monroe County family devastated by a house fire that killed four children surpassed its $100,000 goal in just one day, and is still accepting donations.
Merrimac man apprehended by police allegedly attempted to throw drugs into the woods in Wisconsin Dells.