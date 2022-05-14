 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $445,000

This lovely 4BR home is in the Meadow Crossing Neighborhood of Sun Prairie and is conveniently located close to schools, hiking trails and shopping. Light and bright, this property showcases its spaces beautifully with its neutral décor and open main level floor-plan. You will appreciate the benefit of a separate area on this level – ideal for an office, reading, relaxation or play. The upper level offers room for everyone’s needs with 4BR and 2BA. Open floorplan, granite countertops, main level laundry and extra storage space in the garage add to the appeal of this great home. Check this one out – you will not be disappointed!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sober house with focus on independence opening in Mauston

Sober house with focus on independence opening in Mauston

A sobriety facility focusing on helping former alcoholics and people who struggled with addiction get job training and education is slated to open on July 1 in Mauston. Two Florida residents and a Mauston resident who has been sober for ten years are opening the facility.

Fire blocks all lanes on Highway 80 near Necedah

Fire blocks all lanes on Highway 80 near Necedah

Fire departments across Juneau County dealt with three fires on Monday, May 9, including one that began around 2:20 p.m. near Necedah on Highway 80 that blocked traffic in both directions on an 11-block span. Traffic lanes reopened around 4 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News