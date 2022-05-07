4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $459,900

Showings 5/6. Looking for a newer home that isn’t so cookie cutter? Then you’ll appreciate these upgrades! Home has been lived in for less than 6 months (job relocation). Open concept flowing from living room to kitchen to dinning is enjoyed by most. Kitchen boasts beautiful granite counters, large pantry, SS appliances, & soft closing cabinets/drawers. Entertain around gas fireplace just steps from your wet bar. Side patio or front porch are also great areas to utilize. Really maximize the potential of this home by throwing up drywall & flooring to finish basement bedroom, office & bathroom - 2 egress windows already present! Primary en suite features shower & jacuzzi tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. I’m going to assume I don’t have to brag about everything Sun Prairie has to offer!