4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $469,900

No showings until Friday at 12 PM noon. MVP Pricing: 469,900 - $479,900...Grand living in the heart of Sun Prairie's popular West side! Upgrade your lifestyle - 4 BR, 2 story classic colonial home. Kitchen features upgraded stainless appliances, granite tops w/large island. Incredible open concept living w/abundant natural light! Rear foyer w/walk-in pantry, pocket office & locker bench, leading to 3 car garage. Spacious master suite w/dual vanities, water closet, tiled shower & large walk-in closet. Beds 2-4 w/hall bath & laundry complete 2nd level. Carriage lane living nestles a courtyard patio between home and attached 3 car garage. Don't miss out on this gorgeous spot to call home!