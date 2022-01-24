4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $475,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 full bath Ranch home located at Gardens at Willow Brook. Large open floor plan with expansive Cathedral ceilings on the main floor. Backyard backs up to a local park with an extra buffer from the neighborhood. Basement is finished with a second kitchen and many opportunities for future use. Spend your mornings in the 4-season sunroom or take your coffee on the deck with friends and family. Lots of natural light throughout and a great home for entertaining and functionality.