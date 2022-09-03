 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $479,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $479,900

Move-in Ready 11/15/22! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Moen®, Floor360, Dave Jones and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Beagles Bar and Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, sustained an explosion during the early morning hours of Sep. 1. Lyndon Station Police Chief and Juneau County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske is being assisted by four other agencies with the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News