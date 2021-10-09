Offer accepted 9/19. Stunning craftsman style ranch home in a highly desired Westside Sun Prairie location. Like new 2019 quality build w/fantastic floorplan & finishes rivaling those out of HGTV magazine! Front porch welcomes you home to open, airy, bright spaces. Large & inviting living rm w/loads of windows, gas fp & LVP floors. Gorgeous kitchen boasts white cabinetry, quartz countertops, oversized island & dining. Walk-in pantry. Split bedrm design on main floor. Barn door shuts away front bedrm giving the feel of a private suite/quiet office space. Primary bedrm retreat w/beautiful tile shower; views to sunny patio & screen porch. Expansive lower w/fam rm, 2 more bedrms & full bath.Tons of space to entertain, play & relax both inside & out! Walk/bike to restaurants, shopping, movies.
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $489,000
