4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $519,000

Beautiful 4 bed/3 bath ranch located in the popular Fox Point neighborhood ready for you to call home! Custom build with upgrades throughout include: oversized front foyer, sprawling living room with ample windows allowing natural light throughout, elongated kitchen island (great for entertaining!) & walk-in pantry. 3 beds on main level featuring Owners Suite w/ dual vanity, jetted tub, walk in shower and large closet. Finished lower offers additional 1,000 + sq/ft, awesome in-home projector set up & guest suite (or 4th bedroom). Flat yard w/ paved patio & pergola! Amazing location next to all Sun Prairie has to offer.