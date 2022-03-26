4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $524,900

Better than new construction-no waiting for landscaping, driveway, appliances! Attention to detail is unrivaled in this 4 BR/3 BA home w/Sun Prairie Schools. Head in to the heart of the home where the living room, dining & kitchen flow together seamlessly, but stop to notice the 9ft ceilings, laminate floors & white trim. The Chefs kitchen has everything you need w/wall oven, gas stove, granite counters, tile backsplash & pantry. Plenty of room to stretch out in the upstairs complete w/loft, laundry, full bath & 4 sunny beds, incl the primary ensuite. 2 windows in the unfinished LL make this the ideal opportunity to add add’l beds & sq footage. Marvel at the pond views from the custom stamped concrete patio knowing you’re only a few mins from all Sun Prairie has to offer!