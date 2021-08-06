 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $524,900

2016 Parade home in quiet neighborhood! Country views yet walk-able to city living - shops, local restaurants, new grade school & West HS. Striking modern-chic w/innovative features to facilitate comfort & convenience. Bright open layout w/vaulted ceilings & loft. Exceptional design, quality & detail throughout w/ Amish cabinets, quartz counters, custom tile backsplash, beverage bar, LVP flooring, plus owners suite sanctuary w/recessed ceiling, great view & private bath w/double sinks & custom walk-in tile shower! Screen porch w/bucolic view! Insulated 3 car garage w/loft storage. Newly finished custom LL by Edgewater Penthouse designer perfect for hosting & retreating w/ modern industrial flare & hidden smart lights! Must-see gorgeous guest bath boasts hand-hewn vanity top. Stunning!

