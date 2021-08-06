4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $529,900

Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home in the highly desirable West Prairie Village. Expansive main lvl features a formal dining, flex room, mud room & kitchen w/ SS appliances, granite countertops, maple cabinets w/ crown molding, kitchen island, pantry & hard wood floor. Living space flows seamlessly off of kitchen & offers a flexible floor plan w/ fireplace & office - great for hosting! Step outside & enjoy the lovely yard w/ large patio! Laundry rm conveniently located upstairs w/4 BR, including master suite w/spa-like bath ft. walk-in tile shower, tub & walk-in closet. LL offers more room for entertaining w/ oversized rec room, wet-bar & full bath. 2 car garage! Close to bike paths, green space, restaurants, shopping & minutes to downtown!