4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $534,500

Showings start Fri 3/11. Walk into WOW! You’ll be welcomed by soaring ceilings & modern updates (wallpaper/shiplap walls) that complement a cozy fireplace in the living room. Open kitchen offers a large quartz island, SS apps, custom backsplash, walk-in pantry, & built-in beverage area. Oversize sliding doors give access to new 3-season porch that walks out to patio & fire pit. Upstairs features 3bed, 2bath & primary bed complete w/walk-in closet & ensuite w/smart features, dual vanity & large tile shower. Convenient 2nd floor laundry w/loft area includes built-in storage. Lower level with recently finished rec room w/custom built-ins & feature wall, 4th bedroom, & beautiful modern bathroom w/tile shower. Insulated 3 stall garage includes mounted TV & storage. New custom lights throughout!

