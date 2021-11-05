4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $535,000

2021 Parade Home now fully complete! Live in custom-crafted luxury in Sun Prairie's favorite new neighborhood, Fox Point North. Savor every second in your specialized, well-appointed kitchen with custom, soft close cabinetry, granite countertops, and Bosch appliances. Entertain in the delightfully designed main floor great room or spend quality time together in the spacious 9' ceiling basement area with full walkout to the back yard. Welcome home!