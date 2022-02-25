 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $539,900

  • Updated
Upgraded finishes await in this custom 4 BR/3 BA ranch home in Fox Point! Stunning chef’s kitchen offers granite counters, large island, restaurant-grade hood, SS apps & walk-in pantry. Cook & entertain at the same time w/ the open floor plan! Enjoy vaulted ceilings & gas fireplace in living room. Screened porch off dinette is the perfect spot to unwind at the end of the day. Impressive owner’s suite boasts dual vanity ensuite w/walk-in tile shower & jetted tub. Host gatherings in spacious finished LL (9’ ceilings) complete w/ wet bar, dance floor & entertainment area w/160" screen! Many extras such as lighted stairs, granite counters, tile floors & built-in speakers. All of this plus an insulated 3-car garage w/epoxy floors. Fantastic Sun Prairie location, close to shopping & schools!

