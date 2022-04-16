 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $540,000

  • Updated
Beautiful energy-efficient home located on a quiet cul-de-sac! Includes 8.63 kW solar panels system, Pella windows, LED recessed lighting, along w/ energy-efficient appliances. Enjoy the main level which features a living room w/gas fireplace, office/flex room, 1/2 bath & laundry/mudroom just off the garage entrance. The kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances & 9-ft island covered in granite. A dedicated dining area leads out to the patio perfect for sipping coffee or enjoying summer night dinners & a low-maintenance backyard lined w/mature pine trees that provides year-round privacy. Upstairs you’ll find 2 full bathrooms & 4 bedrooms each with own walk-in closet! Huge unfinished basement for storage & potential for additional living space! Great neighborhood parks and hiking trails!

