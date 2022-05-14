 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $545,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $545,900

Don’t miss this welcoming 4 bedroom home in Sun Prairie’s Fox Point neighborhood! This beautiful custom ranch offers an open concept, vaulted ceiling, living room that flows into the kitchen with SS apps, granite counters, and oversized island-perfect for entertaining! Walkout access to enjoy time on the paved patio and built-in firepit. Main level primary complete with walk-in closet & ensuite, while 2nd and 3rd bedroom share jack & jill bath. Finished lower level has spacious, open rec room, 4th bedroom, half bath, room wired for theater, and 2 storage areas! Perfect location for countless amenities including Cosco, Target, movie theater, and so many great shops and restaurants!

