No Showings until Open House 2/26/22 Brand NEW luxury ranch-style oasis! Feel the heartbeat of Sun Prairie in our newest favorite neighborhood, Fox Point North! The house immediately feels like home with the natural light, thoughtful design, and considerate, high end finishes. Highlighted by the split bedroom layout with gorgeous, inviting great room between, this home will immediately welcome any family or friends coming to visit. Top it off with the partially finished basement and you'll know there's room for you and yours to spread out and be yourselves. Take a look at this artfully crafted home today...you'll be glad you did!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $550,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
A Baraboo man appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court on charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old child.
A Sauk City man charged with 63 counts of possessing images of a naked child in sexually explicit poses was recently sentenced for a single co…
An Elroy man was arrested after an investigation into the theft of several catalytic converters from a Hillsboro business.
Wisconsin Dells Police Department Lieutenant Perry Mayer, who has been with the department since 1992, is retiring. Mayer is looking forward to spending more time with family and enjoying outdoor activities.
Paul Wolter, executive director, Sauk County Historical Society, will present The Great Ice Storm of Feb. 22, 1922, in person at 7 p.m. Tuesda…
Taking the next step toward adding a new park on the southwest side had the Beaver Dam Common Council split down the middle at its meeting Monday.
A Mauston man is charged with his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for going 40 mph in a 55 mph zone.
WAUPUN – The Waupun Christian Grade School will soon disappear, stirring memories of an institution that served the area for more than 60 years.
JUNEAU – A 28-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $150,000 cash bail on Monday after allegedly shooting another man in the foot over the w…