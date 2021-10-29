4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $574,900

Beautiful custom 4 BR/3 BA ranch in Winfield Estates! Open main lvl boasts tons of natural light & quality finishes, incl. solid maple HWF, stunning natural FP w/floor to ceiling surround, custom built-ins & vaulted ceiling. Well-equipped kitchen offers Amish cabinets, SS apps, granite, large island & walk-in pantry. You’ll never want to leave the peaceful sun room, just off the dining area! Owner’s suite feat. WIC & ensuite w/soaking tub & walk-in shower. Sprawl out in the finished LL w/walk-out. 3-car attached garage w/access to LL. Spend summer days lounging on the Trex deck or fall evenings around the firepit. Lovely grounds w/extensive perennials, prairie flowers & grasses and wooded area. Peaceful country living & only a short drive to Sun Prairie!