 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $574,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $574,900

Welcome home to your brand new, custom-built 4bd, 3 ba ranch situated at the end of the road in Sun Prairie's popular Providence neighborhood! This stunning home features an open concept great room with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, gas fireplace with shiplap surround, wonderful kitchen with an oversized island, farmhouse sink, walk-in pantry, quartz countertops and a marble backsplash. Wow! Large dining area with patio doors leading to a covered deck overlooking the expansive backyard backing up to the neighborhood path and nature preserve. Main br has tray ceiling, barn door leading to private bath with oversized tiled shower, dual vanities and walk-in closet! Finished lower level rec room, bonus room, 4th bedroom, full bath and great storage! 2 car garage. Move in ready!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News