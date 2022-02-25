4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $599,900

This stunning south-facing 1-Story Ranch home is an entertainer's dream & features 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, & 4,782 finished sqft. The main level features hickory hardwood floors, modern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, gas stovetop, built-in oven, island, range hood, granite countertops, sizable dining space, laundry room, 3 bedrooms w/ private en-suite bathrooms, & a great living room w/ gas fireplace & walkout to the backyard w/ a paved patio. The lower level features 9 ft ceilings & 2000+ sqft of open concept entertaining area w/ full kitchen, built-in TV projector w/ screen, 3 egress windows, separate bedroom, & full bathroom. Located w/in walking distance of Providence Park, AmFam, & close to Prairie Lakes shopping center that's full of many wonderful restaurants & stores!