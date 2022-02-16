 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $609,900

Comfortably nestled in the embrace of luscious trees, this one-of-a-kind 4 BR/3.5 BA ranch provides the essence of small-town living yet is only a few minutes from all that Sun Prairie has to offer. Come into your new home & notice the open-concept living room flowing into the substantial kitchen equipped with Cherry cabinets, quartz counters & gas stove. Start your day in your secluded primary ft WIC & spalike bath with heated floors, jetted tub & tiled shower. If you like to have fun, then this LL is for you! Hang out in the rec room with wetbar or watch a movie in the fully equipped theatre. Add’l bed, full bath, office & separate play room complete the LL. Trex deck, brick patio, heated pool, 3+ garage with workshop & .74 acres. Sun Prairie Schools & low Bristol taxes!

