4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $725,000

Showings start 4/9 @ open house. The perfect modern farmhouse - just 3 years new! Proud owners of this beautiful home have thought of every detail! Soaring vaulted ceiling in the great room (w/ shiplap accented gas FP) lets in tons of natural light. Open concept eat-in kitchen features a 12' island w/ quartz countertop & walk-in pantry w/ add'l fridge. Main floor owner's suite has custom tray ceiling & large closet w/ laundry access. Enormous 2nd floor bed/bath has cute loft sitting area too! Sweet farmhouse entry from the front joins spacious mudroom & half bath to heated 3-car garage. Lower level w/ rec room, 3rd & 4th beds, office/craft room, and full bath. Covered rear patio w/ built-in sun shades is ideal for sunset dinners or morning coffee overlooking large, maturely landscaped lot.