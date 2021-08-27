Gorgeous 5 acre estate located in sought after Wynbrooke! This house was made for entertaining whether you’re in the incredible Great Room, beautiful Kitchen, sweet finished Lower Level with Office & Rec Room or multi level deck & patio overlooking pool & backyard. The country setting is quiet yet close to everything. There are special features everywhere including 2 story foyer which leads to the impressive great room w/stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. You will love the convenience of the first floor owners suite, formal dining, large eat in kitchen w/SS appliances, Solid surface counters and laundry. Upstairs there are 3 generous bedrooms & full bath and the LL boasts large office w/egress window, Rec room, full bath and plenty of storage. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $749,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old De Forest woman is accused of taking $390,000 from a Randolph business where she was employed.
Authorities have released the names of the person who died and another who was severely injured after an SUV collided with a motorcycle Saturday.
Five people were arrested Tuesday after authorities initially went to the Blackhawk Manor mobile home park to search for a person who had a wa…
JUNEAU – A 50-year-old Fox Lake man was placed a $60,000 cash bond on Monday following being involved in a chase during the early hours of Sat…
Watch now: Mt. Olympus plans $23 million indoor water park expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
A Portage man died on County Highway JJ in Marquette County Friday, according to the Marquette County Sheriff.
A Mauston woman allegedly initially evaded police during a traffic stop before being pulled over several hours later and arrested for bail jum…
BHS alum Slayton's Kobe fandom, profitable card collecting hobby net windfall for T-Birds hoops teams
Grant Slayton had his pen to a check last year when he realized what day it was.
TOWN OF TRENTON – One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday night on Highway C at the interse…
TOWN OF TRENTON – Names have been released after one person was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred Sunday ni…