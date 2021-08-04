Gorgeous 5 acre estate located in sought after Wynbrooke! This house was made for entertaining whether you’re in the incredible Great Room, beautiful Kitchen, sweet finished Lower Level with Office & Rec Room or multi level deck & patio overlooking pool & backyard. The country setting is quiet yet close to everything. There are special features everywhere including 2 story foyer which leads to the impressive great room w/stunning floor to ceiling stone fireplace. You will love the convenience of the first floor owners suite, formal dining, large eat in kitchen w/SS appliances, Solid surface counters and laundry. Upstairs there are 3 generous bedrooms & full bath and the LL boasts large office w/egress window, Rec room, full bath and plenty of storage. A must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $799,500
