 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $899,900

4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $899,900

Completion Date of November 1st. Construction to begin with a signed building contract with Marten Building & Design. Last homesite available to build on in Apple Valley! Screen porch off the dining area leads down to a poured patio with a built-in wood burning fire pit. Beautiful hardwood floors, Amish cabinetry, and granite/quartz throughout. The great room features wood beams on the ceiling and built-ins. Spacious, finished 3-car garage with oversized doors & stairs to lower level. Marten Building & Design’s celebrated building style of oversized windows and soaring ceilings let in a ton of natural light. Buyer has the option to modify the home design, select a different plan, or create a new house plan from scratch with Marten Building & Design. Video Tour is of a similar model.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

Dells has bevy of new developments for 2022

The Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau released its annual list of new attractions and other developments for 2022. It features new waterslides at three different locations as well as a new go-kart/miniature golf attraction in downtown Wisconsin Dells.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News