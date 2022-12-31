 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $969,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Sun Prairie - $969,900

Estimated completion date of January 30th, 2022. Sunny, cheerful, thoughtfully designed home by Marten Building & Design in Windsor Gardens with all of the amenities you're looking for. Hardwood floors, custom lighting, huge windows, amish cabinetry, spacious walk-in pantry, custom amish boot bench, and quartz countertops are just some of the awesome features. The primary bedroom has beautiful, ambient lighting within a tray ceiling, and the attached bathroom suite features a custom tiled walk-in shower, double vanity, and giant walk-in closet. The spacious, finished 3-car garage has oversized doors, stairs to lower level, and plenty of extra storage. Screened-in-porch leads to a patio with a built-in wood burning fire pit, perfect for entertaining!

