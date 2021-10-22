4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,075,000

This rural masterpiece of timeless design was built for the ages. Custom craftsman 2-story home, over 6000sqft on private 4.7 acres with gentle hills and woodlands. You'll find yourself immersed in a Monet worthy outdoor setting as you walk the stepping stone path lined by perennial gardens leading to a small pond and stone terraces. The timber frame design incorporates old world warmth blended with the modern comforts of a luxury home. Elegant mesquite flooring, Amish maple cabinetry, Viking appliances, granite countertops, both tray & vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, recently replaced roof & refrigerator. The winter season calls for sitting by one of six roaring wood burning fireplaces watching the sunset over the snowy treeline. This rural home has it all, meant to be enjoyed year-round.