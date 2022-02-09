Wooded escape nestled off the 13th tee on University Ridge golf course. Private 1.5 acre lot has 360-degree view of trees out of every window. This high quality build has freshly updated EFIS exterior & metal Wolverine roof to provide a stunning look of luxury & serenity. Bright natural light showcases the architectural designs of this custom built home. Screened porch off the dining room will surround you w/beauty & wildlife. Inside the home, the layout does a great job of being open & at the same time provide tranquil spaces to work or relax. In-floor radiant heat & 2 Tulikivi wood burning stoves keep it cozy & energy efficient. Owner's suite spoils you w/ private balcony & adjacent sitting room. Wine room in LL. 6-car garage w/ space to finish above. This secluded sanctuary awaits you.
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,250,000
