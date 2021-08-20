 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Verona - $1,300,000

This beautiful, impeccably crafted home sits on 8+ acres overlooking rolling landscapes full of wildlife, w/both sunset & sunrise views. Custom built for the builder's family, every detail—from superior construction techniques that ensure interior comfort & longevity, to high ceilings, & the flowing layout—was thoughtfully considered. Light & bright throughout! Home is masterfully laid out to include both open, public spaces, incl the spectacular kitchen w/Wolf + SubZero, & more intimate living spaces. The outdoor areas, include expansive deck, patio, & fire pit, all situated to make the most of the bucolic views. The sprawling lower level w/its 2-sided stone, gas fireplace, has space for anything you need, tons of storage + a wine cellar. 4+ car finished garage with steps to basement.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Go away with ... Carra Patterson
Travel

Go away with ... Carra Patterson

“I saw Tom Hanks’ ‘Turner & Hooch’ as a child and I loved it,” said Carra Patterson, who is one of the stars of the Disney+ series of the same name. “When I got the chance to audition for the series, I immediately watched it again. It’s such a classic film that stands the test of time. Our series brings a new chapter to the iconic film. The writers and creative team worked hard to keep all the elements that made the movie so great – the unbreakable bond between Scott and Hooch, the “Die Hard”-like action scenes, the comedy and even some romance. The main difference is that our show picks up in 2021. But we’re so excited to have Reginald VelJohnson reprise his role as Mayor David Sutton. Hopefully, audiences love this show just as much as they did the original film.” Based out of Harlem, Patterson stays in touch with her fans on Instagram and Twitter (her username is @carrapatterson).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News